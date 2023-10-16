Critical Review: PAR Technology (PAR) and Its Rivals

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) is one of 375 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PAR Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

PAR Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PAR Technology pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 56.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -17.99% -16.18% -7.01% PAR Technology Competitors -69.87% -42.73% -10.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

37.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $391.40 million -$69.32 million -14.64 PAR Technology Competitors $849.59 million -$1.05 million 180.47

PAR Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PAR Technology. PAR Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PAR Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 PAR Technology Competitors 433 3005 7675 180 2.67

PAR Technology presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.49%. Given PAR Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAR Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PAR Technology peers beat PAR Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and related peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, including hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services; satellite control center services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies, as well as licensed software products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

