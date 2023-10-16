Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.26

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 68325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($95.47) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.78) to GBX 6,500 ($79.56) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($63.65) to GBX 4,600 ($56.30) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.23) to GBX 5,000 ($61.20) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

