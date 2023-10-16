Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Tops $7.18 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $7.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00033021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

