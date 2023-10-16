CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
