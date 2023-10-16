CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. 8,149,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

