Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytek Biosciences traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.84. 495,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 973,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,825,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $932,610. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 192,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $659.98 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

