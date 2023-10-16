Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 80,214 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 9,354,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.