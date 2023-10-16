Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $157.32 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 204,676 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $157,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,117,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,443,344. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a market capitalization of $807.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

