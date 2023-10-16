Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. 121,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

