Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $29.43 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $176.13 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

