Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 9,119 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,431 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.76. The stock had a trading volume of 352,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,298. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

