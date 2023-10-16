Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.0039 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $289,222.24 and approximately $37,975.27 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol is a pioneering blockchain platform tailored for the esports and gaming industry, leveraging its unique ERC777 protocol to redefine the global esports arena. By integrating assets like stable coins into skill-based esports betting and ensuring secure, swift processing of competition outcomes, Dawn presents a more transparent and efficient method for competitive gaming. The protocol was founded by a team led by CEO Joe Zhou, along with Anik Dang in Business Development and Mikko Ohtamaa as the CTO. The $DAWN token, offers users a myriad of utilities, from event entrance fees to prize cashouts and staking benefits both on and off the platform. Additionally, Dawn oversees the FirstBlood platform, an automated tournament organizer with a substantial active gamer community. To align with future advancements, Dawn underwent a Token Swap in 2020, transitioning from the ERC20 to the ERC777 standard, ensuring compatibility with its forward-looking features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

