DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.98

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $42.98 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00151176 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

