Dero Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00008437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $14,306.02 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,730.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00223788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.16 or 0.00818503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.20 or 0.00529758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00053475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00136442 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,974,239 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

