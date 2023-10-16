dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.42 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and approximately $173.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00223788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,179,686 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01143085 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $174.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

