Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €43.65 ($45.95) and last traded at €44.20 ($46.53). 9,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.75 ($47.11).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.71 and a 200 day moving average of €45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $380.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.14.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.