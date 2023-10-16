Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 140,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,076,803.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASAN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

