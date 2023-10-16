Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 140,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,050,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,076,803.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asana Price Performance
ASAN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.