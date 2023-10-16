EAC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.55 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00222511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.