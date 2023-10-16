ELIS Price Down 12.8% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $10,614.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,386.54 or 1.00048409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03412479 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,760.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

