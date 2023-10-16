Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $11,516.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002836 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,488,095 coins and its circulating supply is 69,488,377 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

