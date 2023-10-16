Energi (NRG) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $17,574.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00023260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,484,170 coins and its circulating supply is 69,483,922 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.