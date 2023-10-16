EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EngageSmart Trading Up 0.8 %

EngageSmart stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 536,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

