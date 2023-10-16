Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

