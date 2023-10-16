EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $612.55 million and approximately $68.03 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001812 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,105,700,551 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,704,160 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
