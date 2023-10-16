Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,368,448 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.16. 891,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,793. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

