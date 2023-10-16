Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.06.

ELS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. 1,603,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

