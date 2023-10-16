Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $475,496.95

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and approximately $475,496.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00003175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,506.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00222653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00815610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00535613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00053594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00136359 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,646,105 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.