Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $118.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.20 or 0.00053579 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,372.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.15 or 0.00804113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00534623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00134086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,543,803 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

