Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $191.13 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,589.28 or 0.05585052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $191.13 billion and $8.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,259,760 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

