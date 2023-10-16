Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 1229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
