Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

EUTLF stock remained flat at $5.38 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eutelsat Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.