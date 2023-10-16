Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 275,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

EUTLF stock remained flat at $5.38 during midday trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eutelsat Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

