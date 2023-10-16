Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.27 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $553,142.68 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

