Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fanuc stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.35. 705,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

