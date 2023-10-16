Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Up 4.4%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.02). 7,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).
Feedback Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.59.
Feedback Company Profile
Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Feedback
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.