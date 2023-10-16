Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $216,643.98

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and $216,643.98 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,373.46 or 1.00022254 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97616242 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $271,169.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

