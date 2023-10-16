Financial Analysis: Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) versus Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) and Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Element Fleet Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $12.98 billion 0.52 $2.76 billion $50.50 3.48 Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -467.36

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Element Fleet Management. Element Fleet Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Element Fleet Management 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avis Budget Group and Element Fleet Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $243.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Element Fleet Management has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Element Fleet Management.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Element Fleet Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group 18.37% -500.85% 8.08% Element Fleet Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Element Fleet Management shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Element Fleet Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing. The company also provides commercial fleet financing comprising operating and capital lease, sale and leaseback funding, loans, rental fleet financing, client owned acquisition program, and fair market value lease for fleet cars, trucks, and equipment; and vehicle licensing and registration services, such as renewal, fleet title management, and insurance card management services. In addition, it provides collision management services, such as 24/7 driver assistance, collision evaluation, repair management, and subrogation; fleet management outsourcing solutions; fuel, maintenance, and safety solutions; telematics and fleet connectivity solutions; and toll and violation management, as well as fleet remarketing, sale leaseback, and strategic fleet management consulting services. The company serves construction, energy, oil and gas, food and beverages, healthcare, services, and transport industries. Element Fleet Management Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.