Financial Comparison: NWS (NWSZF) & Its Peers

NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NWS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NWS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWS 0 0 1 0 3.00 NWS Competitors 210 1779 3948 85 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 28.17%. Given NWS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NWS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

NWS pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.7%. NWS pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NWS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWS N/A N/A N/A NWS Competitors 1.27% -2.72% 2.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of NWS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NWS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NWS N/A N/A 0.95 NWS Competitors $5.53 billion $70.68 million 187.62

NWS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NWS. NWS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NWS peers beat NWS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes. In addition, it operates and manages venues for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, entertainment events, banquets, catering events, etc.; and engages in the retail of duty free tobacco, liquor, perfume, cosmetics, package food, and general merchandise, as well as provides hotel services. Further, the company operates logistics properties and hospitals; and provides healthcare facilities and clinical services, including 24-hour outpatient and emergency, cardiac catheterisation laboratory, critical care unit, digital subtraction angiography suite, dialysis centers, endoscopy and day surgery center, operating theatre, radiotherapy and oncology centers, radiology services, specialist service centers, specialist outpatient clinics, health screening clinics, dietetic services, rehabilitation centers, clinical laboratory, etc. Additionally, it engages in property investment, development, holding, and management, as well as consultancy; building construction; financing; carpark management; and piling and ground investigation business. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ports Co Limited and changed its name to NWS Holdings Limited in January 2003. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. NWS Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited.

