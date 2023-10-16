Financial Review: Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Proliance International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Visteon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $4.04 billion 0.92 $124.00 million $4.60 28.64 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 5 6 0 2.42 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Visteon and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $165.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.65%.

Risk and Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 3.27% 20.35% 6.44% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats Proliance International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Proliance International

(Get Free Report)

Proliance International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of heat exchange products and temperature control parts for heavy duty aftermarket. Its products include condensers, compressors, accumulators and driers, evaporators, radiators, radiator cores, condensers, charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers and specialty heat exchangers. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.