Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

