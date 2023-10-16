Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) fell 26.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

