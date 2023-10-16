First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,201,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 4,714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. 44,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.