First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.65 and last traded at $62.34. 60,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 281,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $91,000.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

