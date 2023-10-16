Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.58. 2,245,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,428,920. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 663,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,001 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

