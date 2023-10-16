FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Short Interest Update

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

FORM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 191,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

