Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting 6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 6.05 and its 200 day moving average is 6.49. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.41.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

