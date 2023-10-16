Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,834 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,126,488 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.09. 8,295,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.