Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSNUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FSNUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.65. 21,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.