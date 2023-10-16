FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.21. 299,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.61 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

