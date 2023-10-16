FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

