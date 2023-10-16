FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 2.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.65. 83,042,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,508,016. The company has a market cap of $808.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.45.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $278.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.